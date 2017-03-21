Ex-MMA fighter guilty of 29 felonies in kidnap, beating case

In this Nov. 14, 2014, file photo, Christine Mackinday, also known as Christy Mack, points toward Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, during a preliminary hearing for Koppenhaver. LAS VEGAS - The former mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine was found guilty Monday of kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting his porn actress ex-girlfriend over several months in 2014, and of beating her male friend when he found them together in her bedroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.