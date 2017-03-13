Ex-MMA fighter concedes lesser counts...

Ex-MMA fighter concedes lesser counts in Las Vegas trial

In this March 9, 2017 file photo, former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, left, listens to testimony during his sexual assault and attempted murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Koppenhaver made a tactical move Thursday, March 16, to close his trial, admitting guilt to some charges to try to avoid the possibility of life in prison on more serious attempted murder and kidnapping charges in the beating of his porn star girlfriend and a man he found her with in August 2015.

