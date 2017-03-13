Ex-MMA fighter concedes lesser counts...

Ex-MMA fighter concedes lesser counts in Las Vegas trial

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine made a tactical move in his trial in Las Vegas on Thursday: His attorney conceded guilt on lesser charges in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2015, but asked jurors to acquit on more serious charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver's defence attorney, Jay Leiderman, told the jury during closing arguments that they should find the man who legally changed his name during his mixed martial arts career guilty of eight domestic battery charges for punching and injuring ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Tue kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,612,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC