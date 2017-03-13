Ex-MMA fighter concedes lesser counts in Las Vegas trial

The former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine made a tactical move in his trial in Las Vegas on Thursday: His attorney conceded guilt on lesser charges in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2015, but asked jurors to acquit on more serious charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver's defence attorney, Jay Leiderman, told the jury during closing arguments that they should find the man who legally changed his name during his mixed martial arts career guilty of eight domestic battery charges for punching and injuring ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.