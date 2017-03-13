Ex-MMA fighter concedes lesser counts in Las Vegas trial
The former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine made a tactical move in his trial in Las Vegas on Thursday: His attorney conceded guilt on lesser charges in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2015, but asked jurors to acquit on more serious charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver's defence attorney, Jay Leiderman, told the jury during closing arguments that they should find the man who legally changed his name during his mixed martial arts career guilty of eight domestic battery charges for punching and injuring ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Tue
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC