Equally brutal and beautiful, Shinsuk...

Equally brutal and beautiful, Shinsuke Nakamura is thriving in WWE's NXT

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

From his iconic ring entrance to his physical, mixed martial arts-inspired striking that helped back up his claim as the "King of Strong Style," Shinsuke Nakamura has proven throughout his first 12 months with WWE that there's an equal amount of substance to match his flashy style. From the flashing lights and pulsating dance moves that make up his entrance to his hypnotic theme song, Nakamura has made it a habit of grapping your attention from the moment you first see him and never letting go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC