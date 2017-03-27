Equally brutal and beautiful, Shinsuke Nakamura is thriving in WWE's NXT
From his iconic ring entrance to his physical, mixed martial arts-inspired striking that helped back up his claim as the "King of Strong Style," Shinsuke Nakamura has proven throughout his first 12 months with WWE that there's an equal amount of substance to match his flashy style. From the flashing lights and pulsating dance moves that make up his entrance to his hypnotic theme song, Nakamura has made it a habit of grapping your attention from the moment you first see him and never letting go.
