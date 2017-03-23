Dustin Poirier says defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211 puts him' one win away' from title shot
Dustin Poirier finds himself in a good position to climb the lightweight ladder when he takes on former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight king Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211 on May 13 in Dallas, Texas. It will easily be Poirier's biggest Octagon test to date, and one that "Diamond" feels could propel him to greater heights at 155 pounds.
