Drunken swordsman freed in Supreme Court stabbing case
The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday reinstated a self-defense claim and dismissed charges against a man who stabbed his neighbor with a Samurai-style Katana sword after a drunken wrestling match went bad. The Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeals ruling in the case and agreed with the original trial court that aggravated battery charges against Dustin Alex Evans should be dropped.
