Domestic Violence Suspect Attacks Bounty Hunter, Crashes Car After Malibu Pursuit Malibu/Lost Hills deputies confirm the suspect, 33-year-old Tyler Moyle, assaulted a bail bondsman who had been trying to detain him.

