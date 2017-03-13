Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt on tap for UFC Fight Night 110 in New Zealand

Ultimate Fighting Championship is close to getting signatures for a fan-friendly bangfest pitting fast-rising heavyweight power puncher Derrick Lewis opposite longtime veteran jaw-jacker Mark Hunt. At the upcoming UFC Fight Night 110 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1, also featuring "Prelims" on UFC Fight Pass, locked and loaded for Vector Arena in Aukland, New Zealand, on June 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.