Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt on tap for UFC Fight Night 110 in New Zealand
Ultimate Fighting Championship is close to getting signatures for a fan-friendly bangfest pitting fast-rising heavyweight power puncher Derrick Lewis opposite longtime veteran jaw-jacker Mark Hunt. At the upcoming UFC Fight Night 110 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1, also featuring "Prelims" on UFC Fight Pass, locked and loaded for Vector Arena in Aukland, New Zealand, on June 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC