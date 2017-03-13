Demian Maia has no regrets after taking Jorge Masvidal fight, but...
Top Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight contender Demian Maia wanted nothing to do with surging 170-pound striker Jorge Masvidal, forcing "Gamebred" to call out wimpy bums like Neil Magny . That means the Brazilian has been sitting on the sidelines - and missing out on potential paydays - for a fight that was never going to happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Tue
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC