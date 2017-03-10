Dana White Says Mackenzie Dern is on ...

Dana White Says Mackenzie Dern is on UFC Radar: 'She's a Little Bad Ass'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

Mackenzie Dern has already been tabbed as a future star in mixed martial arts, and that potential hasn't escaped the notice of UFC President Dana White. "We've been checking her out, yeah," White told TMZ Sports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,645,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC