Dana White: Nick and Nate Diaz keep turning down fights, Nate 'holding out' for Conor McGregor
Despite being two of the more popular fighters in mixed martial arts today, Nick and Nate Diaz have failed to put a fight together with Ultimate Fighting Championship . Nick is fresh off a suspension and hasn't competed since fighting Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in 2015, while Nate last stepped inside of the Octagon opposite Conor McGregor at UFC 202 this past August, losing the rematch via majority decision.
