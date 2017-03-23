Daley vs MacDonald: Bellator 179 Tale of the Tape previews STACKED...
The Red King has been out of action since the final appearance on his UFC contract in 2016 a defeat to Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson that he labelled "the most embarrassing" of his storied career to date. But British fight fans are in for a treat as the Canadian steps back into the cage this summer opposite Nottinghamshire native Daley at London's SSE Arena in May. Daley, 34, is a battle-hardened veteran of the mixed martial arts scene, having competed in various promotions around the world including Strikeforce and the UFC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC