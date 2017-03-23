Daley vs MacDonald: Bellator 179 Tale of the Tape previews STACKED...

The Red King has been out of action since the final appearance on his UFC contract in 2016 a defeat to Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson that he labelled "the most embarrassing" of his storied career to date. But British fight fans are in for a treat as the Canadian steps back into the cage this summer opposite Nottinghamshire native Daley at London's SSE Arena in May. Daley, 34, is a battle-hardened veteran of the mixed martial arts scene, having competed in various promotions around the world including Strikeforce and the UFC.

