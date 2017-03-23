Daley vs MacDonald: Bellator 179 Tale...

Daley vs MacDonald: Bellator 179 Tale of the Tape previews STACKED...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The Red King has been out of action since the final appearance on his UFC contract in 2016 a defeat to Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson that he labelled "the most embarrassing" of his storied career to date. But British fight fans are in for a treat as the Canadian steps back into the cage this summer opposite Nottinghamshire native Daley at London's SSE Arena in May. Daley, 34, is a battle-hardened veteran of the mixed martial arts scene, having competed in various promotions around the world including Strikeforce and the UFC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,826,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC