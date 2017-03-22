CSAC to propose fight-day weight check in 10-point plan to combat extreme weight cutting

California's quest for weight-cutting reform is marching on with a proposal for sweeping changes to the sport of mixed martial arts. A 10-point plan to combat extreme weight cutting, which includes a fight-day weight check for athletes, will be submitted by California State Athletic Commission executive officer Andy Foster to the commission's Medical Advisory Committee at a meeting Saturday in Los Angeles, per a document posted to the CSAC website .

