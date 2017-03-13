Coach Kavanagh wants Gunnar Nelson vs. 'Wonderboy': Let's see who 'real karate kid is'
SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh suggested the perfect fight for Gunnar Nelson after his second round submission win over Alan Jouban at UFC Fight Night 107 last night: A fight against two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson to determine 'the real Karate Kid'. Whats next for gunni? How about this summer we find out who the real karate kid is in the @ufc ? #GunnivWonderboy pic.twitter.com/mvffhFSKWi Nelson, who infuses Karate with high-level Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, used his striking to set up a savvy guillotine choke against Jouban at the O2 Arena in London, England.
