"Chang" Kicks off New Global Campaign...

"Chang" Kicks off New Global Campaign "Chang Urban Pulse" in Singapore

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

With a "Discover the Unexpected Experience" concept, Chang unwraps the first-ever "Chang Urban Pulse" displaying Thai Urban Culture to global spectators! It debuted the campaign in Singapore on 24 February 2017 at Infinite Studios, before making its way to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam during the second quarter of the year. Purely aimed for an immersive experience, this is the first unique ensemble of Thai and Singaporean artists in an array of four urban art genres - break-dancing, beat-boxing, rapping, and a new interpretation of Muay Thai in an emotive manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) 1 hr kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,652 • Total comments across all topics: 279,558,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC