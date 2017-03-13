"Chang" Kicks off New Global Campaign "Chang Urban Pulse" in Singapore

With a "Discover the Unexpected Experience" concept, Chang unwraps the first-ever "Chang Urban Pulse" displaying Thai Urban Culture to global spectators! It debuted the campaign in Singapore on 24 February 2017 at Infinite Studios, before making its way to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam during the second quarter of the year. Purely aimed for an immersive experience, this is the first unique ensemble of Thai and Singaporean artists in an array of four urban art genres - break-dancing, beat-boxing, rapping, and a new interpretation of Muay Thai in an emotive manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.