"Chang" Kicks off New Global Campaign "Chang Urban Pulse" in Singapore
With a "Discover the Unexpected Experience" concept, Chang unwraps the first-ever "Chang Urban Pulse" displaying Thai Urban Culture to global spectators! It debuted the campaign in Singapore on 24 February 2017 at Infinite Studios, before making its way to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam during the second quarter of the year. Purely aimed for an immersive experience, this is the first unique ensemble of Thai and Singaporean artists in an array of four urban art genres - break-dancing, beat-boxing, rapping, and a new interpretation of Muay Thai in an emotive manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC