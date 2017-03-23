Carla Esparza set to meet Maryna Moroz at UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship women's strawweight titleholder Carla Esparza will return to the Octagon on June 25 when she takes on Maryna Moroz at UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma City. UFC officials confirmed the bout earlier this week after ESPN's Brett Okamoto made the initial report.
