Caller threatens to kill Melbourne Jewish gym owner

12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

An anonymous caller threatened Tuesday to shoot an Australian-born Jewish gym owner in the head and told him to leave the country. The call came into the off-site reception of IDF Training, a gym in Melbourne run by Avi Yemini, who served in the Israeli army.

