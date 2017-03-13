Caller threatens to kill Melbourne Jewish gym owner
An anonymous caller threatened Tuesday to shoot an Australian-born Jewish gym owner in the head and told him to leave the country. The call came into the off-site reception of IDF Training, a gym in Melbourne run by Avi Yemini, who served in the Israeli army.
