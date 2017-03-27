Bosnian teen busts 111 blocks in a row with noggin, breaks record

A 16-year-old taekwondo champion from Bosnia made his way into the Guinness Book of World Records by propelling the top of his skull into column after column of cement. Inside a gym in the city of Visoko, Kerim Ahmetspahic was able to smash 111 blocks with his indestructible dome in front of a cheering, slab-hating crowd as well as a delegation from Guinness, according to ESPN .

