Bob Arum says UFC standing in the way of Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather mega-fight
Bob Arum says the UFC will want half of Conor McGregor's purse if he agrees to fight Floyd Mayweather. Distinguished boxing promoter Bob Arum says the UFC will be to blame if the mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fails to go ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC