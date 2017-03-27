Billsa Sean McDermott took Carolina f...

Billsa Sean McDermott took Carolina flavor to Buffalo. What he couldna t take hits hard.

Read more: HeraldSun.com

New Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott brought three former Panthers players with him to Buffalo, creating a Carolina-Great Lakes campus in his first head-coaching stint. But the one guy McDermott couldn't take to Buffalo was his MMA sparring partner who would go at it with McDermott in the Panthers' weight room in the pre-dawn workouts last season in Charlotte.

