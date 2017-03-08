Benidorm ATTACK: Shocking moment vile...

Benidorm ATTACK: Shocking moment vile thug karate kicks and punches...

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The vile assault showed the brute karate-kicking and punching his 17-year-old partner to the ground outside a bar which had called police in to probe vandalism at the premises. Incredibly the teenage girl, a Czech national described as "totally emotionally dependent" on her boyfriend by police, hadn't even reported the assault and refused to press charges when she was tracked down by detectives.

