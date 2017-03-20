Bellator hits New York with big pay-per-view show June 24
In this Nov. 16, 2013, file photo, Rashad Evans, left, and Chael Sonnen trade punches during a mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas. Sonnen will fight Wanderlei Silva on June 24, 2017, at Madison Square Garden when the Bellator mixed martial arts promotion makes its New York debut.
