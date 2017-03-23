Bellator 180 fight card adds two title fights: Michael Chandler vs...

Bellator 180: "Sonnen vs. Silva" takes place at historic Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on June 24, 2017, featuring a grudge between Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva that dates back to their respective Ultimate Fighting Championship heydays. Fight announcements are coming fast and furious for this pay-per-view event following the initial announcement, including the re-booked Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione fight , and this latest announcement : Lightweight champion "Iron" Michael Chandler will look for his fifth straight win - and second successful defense of his 155-pound title - a featured main card bout against the up-and-coming undefeated Brent Primus .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.