Bellator 175 Weigh-in Results: 'Rampage' & 'King Mo' Ready for Rematch
Plenty of violence and action is expected in the northwest suburbs of Chicago when Bellator MMA invades Allstate Arena with a 15-card event on Friday. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion and Pride Fighting Championships legend Quinton Jackson will lock horns with bitter rival Muhammed Lawal nearly three years in the making.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC