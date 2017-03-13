Beating the Odds: UFC Fight Night 'Belfort vs. Gastelum'
Joe Soto finally appears to have some job security. The former Bellator MMA and Tachi Palace Fights champion posted his third straight victory under the Ultimate Fighting Championship flag, as he captured a unanimous decision from Rani Yahya at UFC Fight Night "Belfort vs. Gastelum" on Saturday in Fortaleza, Brazil.
