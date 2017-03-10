Are Steroids To Blame For War Machines Attack

A defense attorney has begun setting a stage for telling a jury in Las Vegas that steroid use affected the personality of a former mixed martial arts fighter accused of trying to kill his former porn star ex-girlfriend and a man she was dating in August 2014. Under cross-examination Thursday by attorney Jay Leiderman, former adult actress Christy Mack said she saw Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver inject steroids and take pills during their 15-month relationship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.