Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva returns to action against undefeated Vitaly Minakov on June 2 from Russia
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title challenger Antonio Silva will return to action opposite former Bellator MMA heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov at Fight Nights Global in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 2, according to an announcement by the promotion earlier this week. It will mark Silva's promotional debut after competing under Titov Boxing Promotion rule this past November.
