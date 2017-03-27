Amir Khan Not Ruling Out Conor McGregor Fight in UFC or Boxing

In the past, former world champion Amir Khan said that he would entertain the possibility of trying his hand in mixed martial arts. The hot topic at the moment is the idea of a top boxer facing a top mixed martial artist, and the biggest match leading the pack of that discussion is a potential cross-sports fight between retired former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.