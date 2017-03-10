Amanda Nunes no longer pursing UFC featherweight title fight: 'That ...
Not too long ago, current Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, was lobbying for her chance to get the winner of the first-ever women's featherweight title fight between Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm, which ultimately saw "Iron Lady" come out the victor at UFC 208 . But now that Cris Cyborg is back in the title picture after she was cleared of any wrongdoing by United States Anti-Doping Agency , Nunes has opted to forego her plans to compete for the 145-pound strap.
