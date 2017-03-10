Amanda Nunes no longer pursing UFC featherweight title fight: 'That ...

Amanda Nunes no longer pursing UFC fe...

11 hrs ago

Not too long ago, current Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, was lobbying for her chance to get the winner of the first-ever women's featherweight title fight between Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm, which ultimately saw "Iron Lady" come out the victor at UFC 208 . But now that Cris Cyborg is back in the title picture after she was cleared of any wrongdoing by United States Anti-Doping Agency , Nunes has opted to forego her plans to compete for the 145-pound strap.

