After battling back issues, Canadian ...

After battling back issues, Canadian Julia Budd savours Bellator title win

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Julia Budd of Port Moody, B.C, celebrates after beating Marloes Coenen, of the Netherlands, during the inaugural women's featherweight championship fight at Bellator 174 in Thackerville, Okla., on March 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bellator, Eric Coleman *MANDATORY CREDIT* Julia Budd was more worried about her quality of life last year than fighting for a mixed martial arts title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC