A 20,000 raised to bring home body of Scots boxer who died in Thailand

3 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

ALMOST A 20,000 has been raised to help bring home the body of a Scottish boxer who died in Thailand. Jordan Coe, from Falkirk, was wearing a heavy tracksuit when his body was discovered and it is thought he may have died from heatstroke.

