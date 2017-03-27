A 20,000 raised to bring home body of Scots boxer who died in Thailand
ALMOST A 20,000 has been raised to help bring home the body of a Scottish boxer who died in Thailand. Jordan Coe, from Falkirk, was wearing a heavy tracksuit when his body was discovered and it is thought he may have died from heatstroke.
