Yuma Judo Club members get black belt promotions

18 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Yuma Judo Club members at the promotion ceremony. From left: Carlos Alvarez and sensei at B.RA.G, Jose Perez who was promoted to 4th Degree Black Belt, Joe Murek-founder of Yuma Judo Club was promoted to 7th Degree Black Belt, Steve Owens-7th Degree Black Belt from Tucson Dojo who made the presentations on behalf of the United States Judo Association and Tom Prata who was promoted to 5th Degree Black Belt in Judo.

