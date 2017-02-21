Youngsters earn Wymondham Judo Club judo honours and get tips from martial arts master
Dave Horton-Jones, British Judo Association gradings manager and 7th dan black belt, presented 41 youngsters with certificates and belts following a grading session. Andrew Gadsby, the group's coach, said he was delighted with the results of the grading.
