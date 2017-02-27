Young players from Northeast India set the ring on fire at 'Super Fight League'
And when it comes to sports and kick boxing, the players from Northeast India has already set a benchmark in such sports activities by creating wonders. Now these young players from northeastern province of landlocked state of Mizoram, breaking the barriers apart,came forward to showcase their abilities in mixed martial arts and put the stage on fire by showing some of their best skills in grappling, striking as well as ground and pound skills.
