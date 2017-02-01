Will Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's fight against Muhammed 'King Mo' Lawal be his last?
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson says he's nearing the conclusion of his decorated mixed martial arts career, and his March 31 appearance against Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal at Bellator 175 might be it. Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jackson and former Strikeforce light-heavyweight champion Lawal previously fought at Bellator 120 in Mississippi, with Jackson winning by decision.
