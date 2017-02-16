Why Mayweather-McGregor is a bad idea for mixed martial arts
The mixed martial arts industry will absorb a terrible beating if the showdown between former world champion Floyd Mayweather and MMA superstar Conor McGregor pushes through, according to two veteran boxing promoters. "It makes such little sense on one side, but so much sense on the other side," Hearn of Matchroom Sports told Sky Sports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC