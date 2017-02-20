Who's the real can? Mike Jackson chal...

Who's the real can? Mike Jackson challenges CM Punk to 'money fight' to find out

MMA Mania

Mike Jackson and CM Punk have a couple of things in common, chief among them is that they were both strangled by Mickey Gall's rear-naked choke inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship Octagon. They also don't have much mixed martial arts experience, as their respective bouts against Gall are their only professional fights; for Punk, though, it's his first ever MMA bout, period.

