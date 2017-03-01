War between promoters triggered polic...

War between promoters triggered police crackdown on amateur combat: promoter

A tit-for-tat battle among promoters has devolved into a Montreal police crackdown on all amateur tournaments related to kick-boxing, MMA, jiu-jitsu and muay thai, say people connected with the city's fighting community. Organizers of a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament scheduled for last Sunday in Montreal were the latest victims of police enforcing a 2013 Criminal Code amendment outlawing "prizefighting."

Chicago, IL

