Video: Eyewitnesses recount tragic details of Terry Etim's accident, shattered bus window revealed
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight striker Terry Etim, who hasn't competed since a 2013 win over Patrick Cenoble under the Bellator MMA banner, was involved in a serious bus accident on Wednesday in Liverpool, England. Etim, 31, threw himself into traffic for reasons yet to be explained, causing damage to both himself and several vehicles before being restrained by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC