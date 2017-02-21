Video: Eyewitnesses recount tragic de...

Video: Eyewitnesses recount tragic details of Terry Etim's accident, shattered bus window revealed

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight striker Terry Etim, who hasn't competed since a 2013 win over Patrick Cenoble under the Bellator MMA banner, was involved in a serious bus accident on Wednesday in Liverpool, England. Etim, 31, threw himself into traffic for reasons yet to be explained, causing damage to both himself and several vehicles before being restrained by police.

