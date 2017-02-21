Video: Elementary school kids mob UFC...

Video: Elementary school kids mob UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, get yelled at by cranky teacher

Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis smashed and trashed Travis Browne at the UFC Fight Night 105 mixed martial arts event last Sunday night on FOX Sports 1 , racking up his sixth straight win - and fifth violent finish - in the process. By hitting up the local elementary school, where he was promptly mobbed by a lunchroom full of eager little beavers.

