Video: Dana White says Anderson Silva is the Tom Brady of MMA, admits ...

As Super Bowl 51 gears up to kick off later today from inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, which will see the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons duke it out on the gridiron, the football/mixed martial arts references are in high gear. So when asked by TMZ who he thought the Tom Brady of MMA was, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White had plenty to choose from, but ultimately settled on former Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.