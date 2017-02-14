Video: BJJ world champ Rodolfo Vieira successful in MMA debut
The long awaiting mixed martial arts debut of IBJJF and ADCC champion, Rodolfo Vieira occurred on Saturday and he walked out of the cage with a first round submission victory. He defeated Zarylbek Daniyar of Kyrgyzstan via rear naked choke at 2:27 in the opening frame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC