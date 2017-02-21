Video: Bigfoot Silva says ex-NFL play...

Video: Bigfoot Silva says ex-NFL player Greg Hardy will be in UFC in one or two years

Read more: MMA Mania

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy is fully committed to a career in mixed martial arts , so-much-so that he is actually sleeping at American Top Team during his training periods. And at least one of his training partners like what he sees, as former Ultimate Fighting Championship Heavyweight title challenger Antonio Silva is confident Hardy can succeed inside the Octagon.

Chicago, IL

