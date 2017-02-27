Vale wheelchair user becomes first female in Wales to achieve black belt in Karate
Lisa 'Maddy' Thomson has become the first female wheelchair user in Wales to achieve black belt status in Karate. Picture: John O'Beirne A RESIDENT from Dinas Powys has become the first female wheelchair user in Wales to achieve black belt status in Karate after overcoming mobility issues.
