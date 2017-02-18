UFCC grand opening
The heavyweights of Philippine cockfighting gear up for the Ultimate Fighting Cock Championships 6-Cock Derby today at the Las PiA as Coliseum. Joey and Buboy delos Santos of Laguna, solo champ of the 2017 World Pit Masters Cup last month at Resorts World Manila, banner the favorites in this event against a strong field that include the high- flying Bruce Brown fowls from California handled by Jun Cuello.
