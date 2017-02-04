UFC takes advantage of Houston's Supe...

UFC takes advantage of Houston's Super Bowl LI crowds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

UFC takes advantage of Houston's Super Bowl LI crowds UFC Fight Night 104 was held at the Toyota Center on the eve of the NFL championship game. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kB9Vyj HOUSTON - The biggest scrap in football won't take place until Sunday evening but fighting broke out in downtown Houston on Saturday night, a full 24 hours before the National Football League season wraps up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan 14 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,900 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC