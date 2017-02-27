UFC Signs Chinese Prospect Guan Wang, Debut Targeted for Singapore on June 17
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has signed Guan Wang and is targeting the promotion's June 17 date in Singapore for the Chinese prospect's Octagon debut. The Las Vegas-based organization announced the signing on Monday.
