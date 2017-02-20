UFC refuses to replay Holly Holm's historic knockout of Ronda...

Ahead of this weekend's UFC 208 pay-per-view event in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ultimate Fighting Championship rolled out its traditional "Top 8 Finishes" video highlighting the top finishes of they key main card combatants. Conspicuously absent from the list is Holly Holm's devastating head kick knockout over former UFC women's Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, which occurred in at UFC 193 in 2015 .

