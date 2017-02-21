UFC makes Asia return with Singapore ...

UFC makes Asia return with Singapore set to host

9 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announces its return to Asia with the promise that the organisation is on the verge of signing China's 'biggest MMA star' The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Thursday announced its long-awaited return to Asia, with a card set down for Singapore on June 17. And the news came with a promise that the organisation was on the verge of signing China's "biggest MMA star." "We expect to have news on that in the next few days," said Joe Carr, UFC head of international and content, before attention was turned to news that had been confirmed.

