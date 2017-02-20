UFC host Joe Rogan proves he can kick it with the big boys in ...
Once a champion taekwondo practitioner, Rogan also excelled at karate and kickboxing before calling time on his MMA career after suffering from headaches inflicted by damage sustained during his fights. Unwilling to risk further brain train trauma, he switched his full attention to comedy, becoming one of the most popular figures in American entertainment.
